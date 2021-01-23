Reports | Financial implications of COVID-19 could see Real Madrid struggle to make big moves

However, that hasn’t stopped them from being a part of the rumour mill with reports linking them with moves for Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba and a few others. But while no move has taken place, despite one for Alaba being close, Spanish news outlet Marca has reported that it is down to Real Madrid’s economic condition. The financial effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt quite a few clubs and with minimal income, the report has indicated that there is hardly any money for the club to spend.