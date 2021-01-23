Need to think about what I want to do and where I want to be in few years, admits Kylian Mbappe

Ever since he lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup , the hype around Kylian Mbappe has kept rising and rising with the 22-year-old now considered to be amongst the best in the world. That is despite his struggles for goals and form this season with the Frenchman’s poor run affecting the club. But that could be put down to Mbappe testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this season although despite that, he has still netted 16 goals in 23 appearances.

That includes him ending a three game goal drought with a brace against Montpellier which once again brought up questions about his contract. The Frenchman, alongside Neymar, has eighteen months left on his current contract with the club and no extension has been signed yet. It saw Mbappe admit that there are talks going on with the club but he doesn’t want to hurry anything. The 22-year-old further added that he wants to think carefully about his future before making a decision.

"We are talking with the club, to find a project. I am thinking about it because if I sign and extend my contract, it is to commit myself on the long term to PSG. And I am very happy here. I have always been very happy here. The fans and the club have always helped me and just for that, I will always be grateful to the club," Mbappe said, reported ESPN.

"I just want to think about what I want to do and where I want to be in the next few years. That's what I am thinking about and I know I will have to make a choice soon. If I had made my mind up today, I would have said it. It is not that I want to gain time or something. It is just that I am thinking about it. I don't want to extend my contract and say a year later that I want to leave because I didn't want to sign the new deal in the first place. If I extend, it is to stay."