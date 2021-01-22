Reports | Real Madrid looking to keep Zinedine Zidane until end of 2020/21 season

It has seen rumours indicated that Real Madrid are furious at the run of results with their efforts in the Champions League, despite qualifying, not helping their cause. However, ESPN has reported that despite their anger, Real Madrid are keen on finishing out the season with Zidane at the helm before making a decision in the summer. The report further added that only a catastrophe will see Zidane sacked despite the fact that the club’s board, alongside Florentino Perez, have been bamboozled by a few decisions the Frenchman has made.