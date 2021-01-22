Reports | No clear front-runner for RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano over summer move
Today at 3:30 PM
According to Goal, despite interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and confirmed interest from Bayern Munich, there is still no clear front-runner for Dayot Upamecano. The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the best young talents around and has been linked with a move away.
Few players have been as heavily linked with a move away as Dayot Upamecano over the last few years and the Frenchman’s performances have simply added to that. The 22-year-old played a key role for RB Leipzig as they reached their first Champions League semi-final with the centre-back impressing with his cool and calm demeanour along the way. That combined with Upamecano’s rare skill-set that has seen him compared to Virgil van Dijk has many clubs excited.
However, while a move was supposed to take place last summer, the 22-year-old signed a new contract instead with RB Leipzig which also added a €45 million release clause. It has seen reports indicate that Upamecano could leave next summer with him looking to take the next step in his fledgeling career. Yet, Goal has reported that despite being a big part of the rumour mill, the 22-year-old has no clear front-runner in the race for his signature.
Bayern Munich have already confirmed that they are looking into the prospect of signing Upamecano, with interest from more than a few Premier League sides. They aren’t the only ones though with Serie A clubs and La Liga clubs also scouting the Frenchman for the better part of the last few years. That has already seen RB Leipzig boss Julian Naglesmann confess that he could see Upamecano leave the Bundesliga side next season.
