We have to change things but by playing and not talking, asserts Jurgen Klopp

After a sensational 7-0 win over Crystal Palace took them to the top of the league table, many Liverpool fans were dreaming of their side retaining the title. However, a little over a month later, the Reds have failed to win any of their last four matches, with them failing to score in their last three league games for the first time in years. It has many concerned, especially with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane misfiring this season.

Not only that, it has seen talks of a rebuild being floated about, especially in light of the Reds’ terrible run of form. That claim has been refuted by Jurgen Klopp when, in a recent interview, he admitted that the pandemic doesn’t allow the club to do just that, especially since “you never really get time” in football anymore. The Liverpool boss further added that the club do have to make steps forward, especially since they didn’t do that last season.

"I think I heard somewhere I have to rebuild this team. The world is a crazy place now and not just because of the pandemic. No-one has time anymore. In football we know that, I've been in football long enough to know that you never really get time. After last season, we didn't make steps forwards, we know that and we want to change that but we have to change that by playing, not by talking," Klopp said, reported ESPN.

With no goals scored in their last three league games, it has seen many fans concerned for Liverpool, especially with their front-three mis-firing. The trio have managed just 24 goals in the league so far with that tally hitting 31 in all competitions. It is a far cry from their 53 total from last season and Jurgen Klopp admitted that the team are not at their best but it’s the “whole team” that is struggling. He further added that Liverpool “need to stay calm, greedy and make good decisions” which will help them find the net more.