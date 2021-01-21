Think I still have support of the Real Madrid squad despite recent form, feels Zinedine Zidane
Today at 5:04 PM
In light of Real Madrid’s shock defeat to Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey, Zinedine Zidane has confessed that he is unsure as to whether he still has the support of his squad. The Los Blancos have endured a torrid run of form over the last few weeks with them on a three game winless run.
After a shocking loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa semi-finals earlier this week, many expected Real Madrid to respond in the Copa del Rey with a big win. But things took a turn for the worse as the Los Blancos were knocked out of the tournament with a 2-1 loss. That is despite them taking the lead just before half-time but a late equaliser from Alcoyano pushed the game into extra-time.
And despite being the superior side in terms of quality, Real Madrid fell to winner just before the end of the second half of extra-time. That is despite having Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Toni Kroos and co on the field to help their cause. It saw Zinedine Zidane admit that he is not sure anymore if he still has the support of his team in light of their recent run of form. The Los Blancos boss further added that he “takes responsibility” for the defeat.
“I think so but you have to ask them [if I still have their support]. We have done good things, not so much lately, but apart from the last games we did good things this season. We have to concentrate on the things that can be done,” Zidane said at a press conference.
“When you lose, you always talk. I take responsibility and whatever has to happen, will happen. I am very calm, the players wanted to win the game. They try and sometimes different things happen. You have to assume responsibility.
“I am going to assume it, as always. The players have tried and if we score the second goal it is another match, football is like that. The goalkeeper has made two or three saves and didn't allow us to score the second goal. But I have the responsibility. We are out," he added.
