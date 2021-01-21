Think I still have support of the Real Madrid squad despite recent form, feels Zinedine Zidane

And despite being the superior side in terms of quality, Real Madrid fell to winner just before the end of the second half of extra-time. That is despite having Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Toni Kroos and co on the field to help their cause. It saw Zinedine Zidane admit that he is not sure anymore if he still has the support of his team in light of their recent run of form. The Los Blancos boss further added that he “takes responsibility” for the defeat.