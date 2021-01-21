Reports | Frank Lampard running out of time at Chelsea amidst poor run of form
Today at 6:47 PM
The Guardian has reported that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is running out of time to save his job at Stamford Bridge with the board getting seriously concerned about the club’s form. The Blues endured a torrid December with them winning just two out of their six league games played.
While many praised Frank Lampard for Chelsea’s performances last season, things in his second season haven’t been as easy as the Blues boss expected. A summer spend of well over £200 million saw the club reinforce nearly every problem they had including signing a new striker, goalkeeper, midfielders and defenders. That saw expectations rise for Chelsea and Lampard delivered with a 17 game unbeaten run across all competitions.
But since that run came to an end in early December, Chelsea have been struggling to find their footing with just two wins in their last eight league games. That run includes losses to Leicester City, Manchester City, Wolves and Arsenal which has seen reports indicate that Roman Abramovich is concerned at the performances. It has seen the Guardian report that Lampard’s chances to save his job at Chelsea is slowly slipping away.
The report has revealed that Chelsea have started looking at potential replacements for the Englishman which includes Thomas Tuchel, Ralf Rangnick, Julian Naglesmann and a few others. But no approach has been made for any of their targets though as while Lampard has been given time to turn things around for Chelsea, it is slowly slipping away. But the 42-year-old knows the situation as it stands, with him standing precarious on the edge at Stamford Bridge.
