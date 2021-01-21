Reports | Frank Lampard running out of time at Chelsea amidst poor run of form

The report has revealed that Chelsea have started looking at potential replacements for the Englishman which includes Thomas Tuchel, Ralf Rangnick, Julian Naglesmann and a few others. But no approach has been made for any of their targets though as while Lampard has been given time to turn things around for Chelsea, it is slowly slipping away. But the 42-year-old knows the situation as it stands, with him standing precarious on the edge at Stamford Bridge.