Reports | Arsenal keen on signing Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard on loan in January
Today at 5:45 PM
According to Sky Sports and the Athletic, Arsenal have made an approach to sign Martin Odegaard in the January transfer window with the young attacker looking for first-team football. The Norwegian has struggled to feature regularly for Zinedine Zidane’s team this season with just nine appearances.
While he spent the entirety of the 2019/20 season on loan with Real Sociedad, shining for the club, this season saw Real Madrid opt not to re-send Martin Odegaard back on loan. The idea was that the progression the Norwegian had shown at La Real would translate into first-team football for the Los Blancos. But things haven’t worked out in Odegaard’s favour, with him making just nine appearances across all competitions with his last league start coming in mid-November.
Since then, the 22-year-old has made just one nine-minute spell off the bench and has asked to leave on loan in January. While that request has been reportedly accepted, the Athletic have reported that Arsenal are amongst his top suitors. The Gunners are looking to sign a creative player on loan in this window and believe the highly rated Odegaard is their man although they have been linked with a move for Emiliano Buendia.
The Premier League side aren’t the only ones in the race for Odegaard though, with Real Sociedad keen on re-signing the 22-year-old alongside Schalke 04. However, Sky Sports has reported that Arsenal have already touched base with Real Madrid over a potential loan move this window. But the report has further added that the Gunners face a strong battle from La Real and at least one other Premier League club.
