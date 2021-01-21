Chelsea can’t just conjure up our best team as we’re not finished article yet, asserts Frank Lampard

“The general theme [against Leicester] was slower, more sluggish. It was lacking confidence but also lacking a bit of desire to run. When a team is confident, they look like Leicester. Or like we did a month ago. The very clear message to the players is when you’re playing well, if you relax a little bit, then this game kicks you right up the backside. There are players who are not playing as well as they should be. They are the only ones who can deal with that. How you handle setbacks is what defines you,” he added.