Chelsea can’t just conjure up our best team as we’re not finished article yet, asserts Frank Lampard
Today at 7:07 AM
In light of Chelsea’s woeful run of run of form, Frank Lampard has admitted that the Blues are still figuring out their best team set-up with the players still finding their feet. The London side have been at the worst since the start of December with just two wins in their last eight league games.
After Chelsea spent upwards of £200 million over the summer transfer window on eight players, few expected the Blues to be struggling this badly not even six months later. But that is the pickle that Frank Lampard finds himself in with Chelsea having won just two games in their last eight league matches. That run includes just one win in their last five games which has seen the Blues drop from first place to eighth in the league table.
It has many fans and critics alike concerned about the club’s form with reports indicating that Frank Lampard’s job is on the line. However, it has also seen many comments about why Chelsea’s team has been chopped and changed over the last few weeks. That saw Lampard admit that the Blues are still figuring out their best combination and that takes time. He further added that he knew this job would be difficult but that is why he picked it.
“I see that mentioned a lot. We’re not the finished article. You can’t just conjure up the best team. Players have to make a spot their own. In an ideal world it would be very easy not to change the team. When you’re searching for performances and individual improvements, its normal that a team doesn’t pick itself. I took this job knowing there would be difficult times,” Lampard said, reported the Guardian.
The London club were completely outplayed by Leicester City on Wednesday with former Chelsea coach Brendan Rodgers getting the better of the Blues for the first time in his career. That saw many praise Leicester while critizie Chelsea and Lampard was the same. He admitted that his side were “more slower, more sluggish” with them also “lacking confidence” which hurt the club. Lampard also added that “there are players who are not playing as well as they should be” and that needs to change.
“The general theme [against Leicester] was slower, more sluggish. It was lacking confidence but also lacking a bit of desire to run. When a team is confident, they look like Leicester. Or like we did a month ago. The very clear message to the players is when you’re playing well, if you relax a little bit, then this game kicks you right up the backside. There are players who are not playing as well as they should be. They are the only ones who can deal with that. How you handle setbacks is what defines you,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.