Things are moving towards a direction that means change for Bayern, admits Hansi Flick

With David Alaba entering the final six months of his contract, many Bayern Munich fans were concerned that the Austrian defender was looking to leave the club. Especially with Alaba reportedly rejecting three contract extension offers from the club with the reasoning that he was looking for a new challenge. However, that hasn’t affected his game time with the 28-year-old playing regularly for the Bavarian giants.

But with the Guardian reporting that Real Madrid and Alaba have come to an agreement over a four-year control on a free-transfer, it has seen Hansi Flick admit that a move could be possible. The Bayern boss confessed that things are always possible when a transfer window is open and revealed that things are moving towards a direction that will cause Bayern to change. He further added that the club are waiting to “see what happens” before they deal with the situation.

"Those are things that are always possible when there is a transfer window and contracts are expiring. At the moment I have to admit that I have not heard anything from him regarding this topic. Hope dies last. However, I know that things are moving towards a direction which means change for the team,” Flick told a press conference.

"David Alaba showed a good performance against Freiburg and it is important for him to stay focused. That is how I experience him, as does the whole team. We have to continue. We know things like this are possible in football and that there are always changes at the end of a season. Change also has the potential to develop the team. We'll have to wait and see what happens. There's nothing more we can do at the moment."