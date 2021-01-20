Hopefully I’ve proven that I can help the club move forward, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"Hopefully I have proven that I can help the club going forwards. Personally I have felt very strong backing and leadership from the club, which has made the journey that we've been on -- ups and downs -- clear. The position we are in now is due to loads of hard work by everyone. We are halfway through the season and we are up there. It is not about getting there once -- that is the easy bit to go up the league," Solskjaer said, reported ESPN.