Hopefully I’ve proven that I can help the club move forward, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 7:52 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confessed that he hopes the fact that Manchester United are in a title race has proven why he can help the club move forward in the near future. The Red Devils currently sit only one point behind league leaders Leicester City but have a game in hand over the Foxes.
Despite a poor start to their season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United have managed to claw themselves back into the race for the top four. Not only that, the Red Devils are on par to do even more with them, at the moment, in a race for the title. While Leicester City currently sit atop the league table, the Foxes have played a game more with the Red Devils one point behind them.
Manchester City and Liverpool are also around with the quartet, alongside Tottenham all battling it out for the Premier League title. That has earned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a lot of respect and plaudits which saw the Norwegian admit that he hopes he has proven what he can do for the club. The Manchester United boss further added that while the club are up there at the top, the job is not to do it once but to do it consistently and stay at the top.
"Hopefully I have proven that I can help the club going forwards. Personally I have felt very strong backing and leadership from the club, which has made the journey that we've been on -- ups and downs -- clear. The position we are in now is due to loads of hard work by everyone. We are halfway through the season and we are up there. It is not about getting there once -- that is the easy bit to go up the league," Solskjaer said, reported ESPN.
"Staying there is the challenge and that is the challenge we are looking forward to. Focusing on every game and building this squad and hope that in the end we can lift the trophy. That is when you can talk about moving the team where it should be."
