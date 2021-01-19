Want to stay at Liverpool as long as I can but it’s in hands of club, confesses Mohamed Salah
Today at 9:05 PM
Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has revealed that while he does want to stay at Anfield for as long as he can, his future at the club all depends on the Reds themselves. The Egyptian has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side since he signed from AS Roma and has scored 111 goals for the club.
Despite not scoring in his last four games for Liverpool in the Premier League, Mohamed Salah still remains the league’s top scorer with 13 goals. But the Egyptian is followed closely behind by Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min on 12, Bruno Fernandes, Jamie Vardy and Dominic Calvert-Lewin with 11 goals. Yet with Liverpool struggling, it has seen the 28-year-old forward struggle and many have put that down to being linked with a move away from the club.
Ever since Salah gave an interview stating that he would be interested in signing for either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the forward has been heavily linked with a move away. But in a recent interview, the Egyptian admitted that he wants to stay at Liverpool for “as long as I can.” Salah also added that he wants to “win as many trophies” as he can with the club and give a 100% game in and game out.
"I do not know. If you ask, I say I want to stay here as long as I can, but, as I have said before, it is in the hands of the club. I will always give 100% to the last minute I am in this club and I want to win as many trophies as I can. And I want to give 100% to the people, who show me love all the time,” Salah said, reported the Guardian.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.