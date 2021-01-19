Reports | David Alaba to sign for Real Madrid on four-year contract on free-transfer
Today at 7:59 PM
According to the Guardian, Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is set to sign for Real Madrid on a four-year contract as a free-transfer which will be signed soon. The Austrian defender is out of contract at the end of the current season and has been linked with moves to England and Spain.
After months and months of speculation, the Guardian has reported that David Alaba is set to put an end to all the rumours by signing a four-year contract with Real Madrid in the coming weeks. The 28-year-old is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the current season and has been linked with moves to Liverpool, PSG, Barcelona, Manchester City and a catalogue of other clubs.
But despite that, Bayern have been keen to keep Alaba at the club, with them offering him three separate contract extensions. Each had a larger pay-packet than the last but reports, and Alaba’s agent, indicated that the Austrian was looking to end his 13-year spell in Germany for a new challenge and it saw the Bavarians step back. Yet with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and a few others offering him a pre-contract agreement, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Alaba is set to sign for Real Madrid with a four-year contract in place.
The report has further indicated that the versatile 28-year-old is set to earn €230,000 (£204,000) after tax, which makes him one of the club’s highest earners alongside Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and company. However, as to whether or not the deal is directly linked to Sergio Ramos’ future at the club, reports haven’t indicated, but Alaba has spent the last-six months playing as a center-back but can play in midfield and left-back.
