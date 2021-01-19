Reports | David Alaba to sign for Real Madrid on four-year contract on free-transfer

But despite that, Bayern have been keen to keep Alaba at the club, with them offering him three separate contract extensions. Each had a larger pay-packet than the last but reports, and Alaba’s agent, indicated that the Austrian was looking to end his 13-year spell in Germany for a new challenge and it saw the Bavarians step back. Yet with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and a few others offering him a pre-contract agreement, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Alaba is set to sign for Real Madrid with a four-year contract in place.