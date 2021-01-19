Mesut Ozil needs warm environment to thrive and will get that in Turkey, claims Arsene Wenger

With many hoping that Arsenal and Mesut Ozil somehow managed to sort out a move in January, it has seen the German playmaker on his way out of the club after a torrid six-months. It saw Ozil not registered to play either Premier League or Europa League football for the North London with his last appearance for the club coming before Project Restart. Since then, the German hasn’t played a single minute for Mikel Arteta’s side and is set to leave for Turkey in the coming days.