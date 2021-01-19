Mesut Ozil needs warm environment to thrive and will get that in Turkey, claims Arsene Wenger
In light of Mesut Ozil’s impending move to Fenerbache, Arsene Wenger believes that the German playmaker will find the right environment he needs to thrive in Turkey. The 32-year-old has reportedly come to an agreement with Arsenal and is set to leave the club as a free-transfer soon.
With many hoping that Arsenal and Mesut Ozil somehow managed to sort out a move in January, it has seen the German playmaker on his way out of the club after a torrid six-months. It saw Ozil not registered to play either Premier League or Europa League football for the North London with his last appearance for the club coming before Project Restart. Since then, the German hasn’t played a single minute for Mikel Arteta’s side and is set to leave for Turkey in the coming days.
The 32-year-old is currently in Turkey finalising his move to Fenerbahce and putting an end to turbulent seven-and-a-half-year spell with Arsenal. But it has seen Arsene Wenger admit that Ozil needs a “warm environment” to thrive and believes that the German will get it in Turkey. The former Arsenal boss further added that the former Real Madrid star is still capable of genius and could help Fenerbahce to a league title.
"I'm sure that he's frustrated at not having played. His hunger must be absolutely [enormous] to play football again. Mesut is a guy who needs a warm environment and I believe he will find that more than anywhere else in Turkey. Overall, he can provide the balls that the strikers need to win football games. If they do that well, they have a good chance of winning the league,” Wenger told beIN Sport.
"Mesut is like if you imagine an orchestra in music. He's a guy who plays the ball at the right time. The timing of his pass is exceptional, but the creativity of his pass is as well. In every situation he confronts, he gives the right answer and that is genius."
