ISL 2020-21 | We've had a lot of injustice again, admits Robbie Fowler

SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler feels that his side had a lot of injustice during the stalemate against Chennaiyin FC last Monday evening. The ‘red and gold’ brigade is now placed at the ninth position in the league table, having collected 12 points from 12 matches, with a couple of wins.
SC East Bengal, as they have witnessed so many times before, were crippled to 10-men with a considerable amount of time left on the clock, with Ajay Chhetri shown the marching orders. As they have done so many in times in the past, the ‘red and gold’ brigade have shown resilience and managed to squeeze out a hard-fought point from the fixture. But their head coach Robbie Fowler feels that they had a lot of injustice again, and is disappointed with the referee’s performance.
"I am delighted with the resilience and attitude of our players. I am massively disappointed with the referee's performance again. We've had a lot of injustice again. I'm not saying he (Ajay Chhetri) didn't deserve to be sent off, but our players were getting kicked left, right and centre and the referee didn't want to put his hand in his pocket for a yellow card,” said Robbie Fowler, after Monday’s game.
“We have good players and the ISL should have good players but when they get kicked they won't want to come over here because they're not being looked after. It's bordering on disgraceful sometimes [the refereeing decisions]. I am mentally exhausted because I am fighting battles with the referees every single game. It's an absolute joke. We can't keep doing this," added the manager.
The former Liverpool player admitted that Ajay Chhetri might have deserved the second yellow card, but he never saw the first one coming. With them set to face Mumbai City FC in the next game, Fowler is not expecting anything better from the referees the next time.
"He probably did deserve the second yellow card, but not the first one. It was actually our ball for a throw-in so he was probably not in the wrong frame of mind. We are used to it now because we've had no decisions from any referees this year. We play Mumbai City on Friday and we know what to expect...we won't be getting any decisions again because that's what it's like,” explained the SC East Bengal head coach.
