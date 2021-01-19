ISL 2020-21 | We lacked creativity in the midfield, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Today at 2:10 PM
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Lazlo admitted that they lacked creativity in the midfield last Monday evening, having played out a 0-0 draw against a 10-man SC East Bengal. With a point from the game, the ‘Marina Machans’ are still in contention for a top-four finish, with 15 points from 12 matches.
Chennaiyin FC had a golden opportunity to enhance their position in the league table, with them set to play SC East Bengal on Monday evening, at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin. Even though the ‘red and gold’ brigade were reduced to 10-men with a bit more than half-an-hour on the clock, the ‘Marina Machans’ were expected to have a cakewalk. But, Chennaiyin FC somehow failed to net even a single goal and settled for a 0-0 draw at the end of the game. Their head coach Csaba Laszlo feels that they lacked creativity in the midfield, which did not allow them to create goal-scoring opportunities.
“This is a question about the midfield. If we have more creativity in the midfield then we had the possibility to score more. No one in the central midfield showed his best performance today. But then you have days like this," said Csaba Laszlo, during the post-match press conference.
The manager did not deny having control of the game throughout, with the numerical advantage acting as a catalyst. In such a situation, it was easier for Chennaiyin FC to win the game, but the players disappointed.
"We had control of the game. But we did not win the game. Not that we did not control the game but we did not win the game. 11 against 11 you have to win the game. Sometimes it is not easy to play against 10. If you play 10 against 11 it's easier to win the game if you create chances which we did not have. I am disappointed about it," added the Chennaiyin FC head coach.
