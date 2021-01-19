ISL 2020-21 | We lacked creativity in the midfield, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC had a golden opportunity to enhance their position in the league table, with them set to play SC East Bengal on Monday evening, at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin. Even though the ‘red and gold’ brigade were reduced to 10-men with a bit more than half-an-hour on the clock, the ‘Marina Machans’ were expected to have a cakewalk. But, Chennaiyin FC somehow failed to net even a single goal and settled for a 0-0 draw at the end of the game. Their head coach Csaba Laszlo feels that they lacked creativity in the midfield, which did not allow them to create goal-scoring opportunities.