ISL 2020-21 | Studs who stole the show - Week 8

Having displayed advanced level skills in the wee days of the tournament, Esmael Gonsalves did not bloom as was expected from him when the days rolled around. But, the striker has suddenly woke up from slumber and delivered a match-winning performance against Odisha FC on Wednesday evening - at a time when his team needed the most. While three goals and an assist to his name so far this season justifies that he is built for the kill, he needs to be more consistent to retain the trust of head coach Csaba Laszlo. The former Ligue 1 player has already missed out on four matches due to a thigh muscle strain. Maybe this is the perfect time for Isma’s (as he is popularly known as) resurgence, with nine matches still left to play and Chennaiyin FC back at the sixth spot in the points table and also very much in contention for the playoffs.

The forward has always provided enough support to the attacking third for FC Goa in the ongoing season, but it’s time he hogs the limelight. And scoring two goals in a winning cause was the best possible way to mark his existence after largely remaining as a unsung hero throughout the first half of the league. Even if he keeps up his current form, we are sure that his tally of four goals will take a giant leap as we approach the business end of the league. Having kept faith in the Spaniard was not a bad call from Juan Ferramdo it seems, with the team looking in good shape after 12 rounds, currently at the third position in the league table with 19 points, and five wins so far. With Igor Angulo absent, he provided teeth to the attacking third in their following game against ATK-Mohun Bagan, helping the ‘Gaurs’ salvage one point from the fixture.