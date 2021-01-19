 user tracker image
sport iconFootball

    More Options

    ISL 2020-21 | Bengaluru FC have enough players to fill in Dimas Delgado's shoes, admits Kibu Vicuna

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Kibu Vicuna feels Bengaluru FC's Fran Gonzalez will have a big part to play in the upcoming match

    ISL

    ISL 2020-21 | Bengaluru FC have enough players to fill in Dimas Delgado's shoes, admits Kibu Vicuna

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:28 PM

    Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna feels that the absence of Dimas Delgado from the Bengaluru FC squad won’t be a huge difference as their opponents have enough players to fill in the shoes of the outgoing players. The 'Tuskers' have won just two matches so far this season.

    With two wins in the last five matches, Kerala Blasters FC have recovered somewhat after the disastrous start to the season, with them set to face Bengaluru FC this Wednesday evening. The Blues’ midfielder Dimas Delgado returned back to Spain recently, owing to a family emergency and won’t be available for the upcoming match. Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna feels that the absence of Dimas Delgado from the Bengaluru FC squad won’t be a huge difference as their opponents have enough players to fill in the shoes of the Spaniard.

    "Dimas is a very good player. They have Fran Gonzalez, he is very good. He can play in centre-back and centre midfield. [Erik] Paartalu, [Sunil] Chhetri, Suresh (Singh Wangjam), they have good players. The match is not dependent on one player, we are going to prepare well," said Kibu Vicuna, ahead of Wednesday’s game.

    On the flip side, Kerala Blasters FC’s Bakary Kone was injured during the game against SC East Bengal and was absent from both games since then. But, as per the latest reports, the footballer is recovering well, but a decision regarding Wednesday’s game will be taken later on.

    "Bakary got an injury against East Bengal (1-1 draw in the first leg) in the last few minutes. He is recovering. He came back against Odisha but he had physical problems again. He is going to train normally with the team today, we will see if he is going to be on the team tomorrow,” informed the Kerala Blasters FC head coach.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down