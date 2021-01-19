ISL 2020-21 | Bengaluru FC have enough players to fill in Dimas Delgado's shoes, admits Kibu Vicuna

With two wins in the last five matches, Kerala Blasters FC have recovered somewhat after the disastrous start to the season, with them set to face Bengaluru FC this Wednesday evening. The Blues’ midfielder Dimas Delgado returned back to Spain recently, owing to a family emergency and won’t be available for the upcoming match. Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna feels that the absence of Dimas Delgado from the Bengaluru FC squad won’t be a huge difference as their opponents have enough players to fill in the shoes of the Spaniard.