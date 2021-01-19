Chelsea haven’t got Eden Hazard or Diego Costa to make us challengers, admits Frank Lampard

Especially with the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech struggling to put their best foot forward with even Timo Werner struggling. It has seen Frank Lampard admit that while people placed Chelsea amongst the title challengers, the Blues are anything but as they’ve got a young squad in comparison to the rest. He further added that the club are in a tough run of form and there could be even tougher times ahead, but the players need to keep working.