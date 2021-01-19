Chelsea haven’t got Eden Hazard or Diego Costa to make us challengers, admits Frank Lampard
Today at 7:45 PM
With Chelsea struggling for form, Frank Lampard has confessed that the Blues don’t have the world class game-changing players that they once had, with their current squad still young and learning. The London side have failed to impress over their last seven games, with them winning just twice.
After a superb start to their season, with seventeen games unbeaten across all competitions, Chelsea and Frank Lampard have limped into 2021. The Blues have currently won just twice over their last seven games, a run that includes losses to Arsenal, Manchester City and Wolves. But with Leicester City set to face them on Tueday, it has many fans concerned that the club won’t be able to overcome another hurdle.
Especially with the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech struggling to put their best foot forward with even Timo Werner struggling. It has seen Frank Lampard admit that while people placed Chelsea amongst the title challengers, the Blues are anything but as they’ve got a young squad in comparison to the rest. He further added that the club are in a tough run of form and there could be even tougher times ahead, but the players need to keep working.
“People were touting us as title challengers, [but] we have a squad that's young in composition - especially in forward areas. We don’t have the players in those areas that this club has had before, that are goal machines or assist machines that win you games. We haven’t got Eden Hazard contributing 50 per cent of goals or assists. We haven’t got a [Diego] Costa scoring 30 goals,” Lampard said, reported Goal.
'We are developing those players and I believe in them strongly. We are not quite there where other teams around us maybe are at the front end of the path. For us there could be tough times. So it’s important for me and the players to keep working but also stay patient and calm.”
- Frank Lampard
- Eden Hazard
- Diego Costa
- Timo Werner
- Hakim Ziyech
- English Premier League
- Chelsea
- Leicester City
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.