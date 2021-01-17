Reports | Napoli join AC Milan and Sevilla in race for Marseille’s Florian Thauvin
Today at 8:44 PM
According to French outlet Le10Sport, Serie A side Napoli have joined the battle for Olympique Marseille’s Florian Thauvin with the French side looking to sell the winger in January. The 27-year-old has been one of the club’s best performances since re-signing for them in January 2016 on loan.
Despite their meagre budget, as compared to the rest of Ligue 1, Marseille have still managed to thrive with the club finishing second in the Ligue 1 last season. That was partly thanks to the managerial prowess than Andre Villas Boas showcased and despite the fact that Florian Thauvin spent the entire season out injured. The French forward has been one of Marseille’s most consistent goal-scorers ever since his re-signed for the club.
The injury hasn’t stopped him with the forward continuing that run this season with six goals and seven assists in eighteen appearances. But with the 27-year-old entering the final six months of his contract, Marseille are looking to sell him now. Reports have confirmed as much especially with Marseille sporting director Pablo Longoria looking to improve his squad. However, while interest from AC Milan and Sevilla have been reported, Le10Sport has reported that Napoli are looking into the possibility of a move for Florian Thauvin.
The report has indicated that despite Thauvin’s demands for a €5m a year salary, the Serie A club are genuinely considering a move for the Frenchman and have already enquired about a move. Le10Sport further added that Napoli believe they can not only convince Thauvin to sign for them over his other suitors but also convince him to reduce his asking salary.
