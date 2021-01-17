Reports | Napoli join AC Milan and Sevilla in race for Marseille’s Florian Thauvin

The injury hasn’t stopped him with the forward continuing that run this season with six goals and seven assists in eighteen appearances. But with the 27-year-old entering the final six months of his contract, Marseille are looking to sell him now. Reports have confirmed as much especially with Marseille sporting director Pablo Longoria looking to improve his squad. However, while interest from AC Milan and Sevilla have been reported, Le10Sport has reported that Napoli are looking into the possibility of a move for Florian Thauvin.