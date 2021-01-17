PSG are very motivated to try and adapt to Mauricio Pochettino’s ideas, admits Keylor Navas

That was confirmed by Keylor Navas but the Costa Rican shot-stopper admitted that the club are “very motivated” to try and “adapt to the ideas of the coach”. The former Real Madrid star has been a key part of the team since he signed for them last summer and proved to be a key presence against Angers with a sensational reactive save to prevent an equaliser. But despite that, and PSG’s improvement, Navas added that his side need to keep on working and keep “applying” Pochettino’s ideas.