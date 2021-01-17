ISL 2020-21 | Lots of points to play for and we have belief to redeem them, asserts Robbie Fowler

“The cut off is when it is mathematically impossible [for East Benga] to get there (top four). We are on an unbeaten run at the moment. So there are plenty of positives. Of course, we need wins but I think it's five points between us and the teams going for fourth place. There are lots of points to play for. We have that belief to do what we need to do," said Robbie Fowler, during the pre-match press conference.