ISL 2020-21 | Lots of points to play for and we have belief to redeem them, asserts Robbie Fowler

Today at 9:48 PM
SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler is convinced that there are plenty of points to play for and believes that they have the self-belief to do what needs to be done. The ‘red and gold’ brigade are ninth on the league table with 11 points to their name after a similar number of matches played.
After a dismal start to the season, SC East Bengal have been playing some good football off-late with two wins to their name and maintaining an unbeaten run over their last five games. With them set to face a spirited and experienced Chennaiyin FC side on Monday, their Robbie Fowler's men have their work cut out. It saw their head coach admit that there are plenty of points left to play for and he further added that they have the self-belief to do what needs to be done.
“The cut off is when it is mathematically impossible [for East Benga] to get there (top four). We are on an unbeaten run at the moment. So there are plenty of positives. Of course, we need wins but I think it's five points between us and the teams going for fourth place. There are lots of points to play for. We have that belief to do what we need to do," said Robbie Fowler, during the pre-match press conference.
Bright Enobakhre and Matti Steinman have been two of the best performers for East Bengal this season, but both of them were kept quiet by Kerala Blasters FC in their last game. The former Liverpool legend lauded how the duo was dealt with by the opposition but feels they will live up to the expectations in the upcoming games.
"Bright and Matti have been excellent. When they are on top of their game, there are not many better players in the ISL. What I can say about the last game is that Kerala made it really hard and that for me showed a massive amount of respect (for East Bengal),” explained Fowler.
"It's up to those players (Bright and Matti) now to live up to their set standards and when you don't live up to the standards you have set in the previous games, people will ask questions. I understand that but there's certainly no problem with them."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.