ISL 2020-21 | If we stay compact, we have enough quality to win the game against SC East Bengal, admits Csaba Laszlo

"East Bengal got some good new players in. They try hard in the offense but I also have some good defensive players. I think it's not very wise from my side to give you a direct tactic. Generally, we are strong in the midfield and we are also a team who stay compact. If we stay compact, I think we have enough quality to win the game against East Bengal," said Csaba Laszlo, during the pre-match match press-conference.