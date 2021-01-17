ISL 2020-21 | If we stay compact, we have enough quality to win the game against SC East Bengal, admits Csaba Laszlo

Today at 5:41 PM
Chennaiyin FC head coach feels that if they are compact, they have enough quality to win the match against SC East Bengal on Monday evening. The ‘Marina Machans’ are currently placed at the 5th position in the league table, with 14 points from 11 matches, with three wins to their name.
Chennaiyin FC went back to winning ways with a 2-1 result over Odisha FC in their last encounter, while they have a great chance to enhance their position in the league table, with the set to face SC East Bengal on Monday evening. The Kolkata-based side have won only two matches so far and placed in the ninth position with 11 points. Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo feels that if they are compact, the ‘Marina Machans’ have enough quality to win the match against SC East Bengal.
"East Bengal got some good new players in. They try hard in the offense but I also have some good defensive players. I think it's not very wise from my side to give you a direct tactic. Generally, we are strong in the midfield and we are also a team who stay compact. If we stay compact, I think we have enough quality to win the game against East Bengal," said Csaba Laszlo, during the pre-match match press-conference.
"We have players like Enes (Sipovic) and Eli (Sabia) who give stability to the young players. Lanza arrived today. He will need to go under quarantine. Rafa is out for the season and I think we need players who fill the gap,” added the manager.
Apart from the foreigners, the manager has heaped praise on Chennaiyin FC’s Indian contingent, stating that there are more players waiting on the sidelines, waiting for their opportunity. Overall, Laszlo feels that the atmosphere and chemistry in the team are good.
"Generally, my Indian players have enough experience in the ISL. We discovered Deepak (Tangri) and [Rahim] Ali who are doing very well. We also have German (Germanpreet Singh) and Edmund (Vanspaul) who are also waiting to show their talent. For this reason, I think the atmosphere and chemistry in the team is good,” stated the Chenniyin FC head coach.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.