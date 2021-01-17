Every team has phases of form this season but it’s my job to sort it out, claims Frank Lampard
Today at 6:52 PM
In light of Chelsea’s win over Fulham, Frank Lampard has admitted that while his side have been on a run of terrible form, it is his job to figure out a way to try and sort out their problems. The Blues struggled throughout December with them winning their second league game in seven matches.
When Chelsea went top of the table at the start of December, Blues’ fans had a lot of hope within their team but things since haven’t gone the club’s way. Instead, Chelsea have struggled to win games with the Blues winning just once in their six games since. However, a tightly fought game against Fulham saw the Blues end a three game winless streak but it was far from the club’s best game.
Because despite Fulham going down to ten men, Chelsea made hard work of the fixture with ten different players having shots on goal for the Blues but they found the net just the once. It saw Frank Lampard admit that “every team are having phases of form” and his side is no different. The Blues boss further added that it is his job to sort it out because they do have the talent to do a lot better and that he saw a "lot of bits" he was happy with.
"A month ago we were flying high, but since then we've struggled. It's a challenge even a man down. Maybe a bit [confidence affecting his players], that's normal in football, but every team are having phases of form. Within that you get individuals short of form. We've got talent at the top end and it's my job to sort that out. Perfection is not an easy thing to get. I won't say I was blown away with the performance. There were lots of bits I was happy with, but we won't get too ahead of ourselves," Lampard told BBC Sport
