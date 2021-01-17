Every team has phases of form this season but it’s my job to sort it out, claims Frank Lampard

Because despite Fulham going down to ten men, Chelsea made hard work of the fixture with ten different players having shots on goal for the Blues but they found the net just the once. It saw Frank Lampard admit that “every team are having phases of form” and his side is no different. The Blues boss further added that it is his job to sort it out because they do have the talent to do a lot better and that he saw a "lot of bits" he was happy with.