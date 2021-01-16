Reports | Mesut Ozil and Arsenal come to an agreement to terminate his contract

After seven long years, it looks like Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal is coming to an end as the Athletic have reported that the German playmaker is set to leave the club in January. The report has revealed that the 32-year-old and the North London giants have come to an agreement in principle to terminate his contract immediately. The German had only six months left on his current deal with the club and has been linked with a move away despite struggling for game-time.