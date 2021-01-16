England Euro 2020 planning has been an incredible challenge for our staff, admits Gareth Southgate

“We’re in a strange situation. When we were in camp we were running in the same way as clubs, but at the moment all of our meetings, all of our preparation is having to be done via Zoom. It’s an incredible challenge for our staff. We are all disconnected. We’re not interacting in the same way. You can’t check in with players the same way. We’re facing the same problems that lots of people will relate to,” Southgate said, reported the Guardian.