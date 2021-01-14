Reports | AC Milan in talks over move for former Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic

The 34-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past but at the moment, there seems to be no other reported suitor in the running, although Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid have been looking into potential moves for the Croatian in the near past. That does leave Mandzukic all to AC Milan and reports have indicated that the Serie A giants are looking at a six-month contract with the option to extend it beyond that at the end of the season.