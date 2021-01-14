Premier League confirm that Aston Villa v Everton has been postponed after COVID-19 outbreak
Following a request from Aston Villa, the Premier League has confirmed that the Villians’ game against Everton on Sunday has been postponed to a date yet to be decided. This comes after the Birmingham side’s training ground was closed over a COVID-19 outbreak that has affected their first-team.
With Aston Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground closed until Saturday following a COVID-19 outbreak at the club, it has seen the Villians’ Premier League position placed in jeopardy. However, while they were forced to play their FA Cup fixture with their youth-squad following 14 positive tests within the club's first team squad, the same hasn’t happened in the Premier League. Instead, Villa’s league fixture against Tottenham was postponed with the club looking to do the same for their clash against Everton.
That saw reports indicate that Aston Villa had requested the Premier League to postpone their Sunday game against the Toffees, especially in light of their training ground still shut. The Premier League confirmed that they have “agreed to Aston Villa's request to postpone their” game against Everton. The statement released by the league also revealed that Villa’s postponed game against Newcastle United will be played on January 23rd and that they have improved their COVID-19 protocols.
“Aston Villa's home match against Everton, scheduled to be played on Sunday 17 January at 12:00 GMT, has been postponed by the Premier League Board. Following the rescheduling of Villa's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, which was due to be played last night, a significant number of players and staff remain in isolation. As a result, the Premier League Board has agreed to Aston Villa's request to postpone their match on Sunday," reads the statement on the Premier League's website.
“Newcastle United's postponed match at Aston Villa, which was due to be played on 4 December 2020, has been rescheduled and will now be played on Saturday 23 January at 20:00 GMT, live on Sky Sports. The Premier League, in consultation with its clubs, has enhanced its COVID-19 protocols, in addition to reimplementing a twice-weekly testing programme as the health of players and staff remains the priority. The protocols, which strengthen key elements of the existing guidance, came into immediate effect last week."
