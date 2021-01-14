Premier League confirm that Aston Villa v Everton has been postponed after COVID-19 outbreak

With Aston Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground closed until Saturday following a COVID-19 outbreak at the club, it has seen the Villians’ Premier League position placed in jeopardy. However, while they were forced to play their FA Cup fixture with their youth-squad following 14 positive tests within the club's first team squad, the same hasn’t happened in the Premier League. Instead, Villa’s league fixture against Tottenham was postponed with the club looking to do the same for their clash against Everton.