ISL 2020-21 | We deserved to get something out of the game against Chennaiyin FC, claims Stuart Baxter

Today at 2:21 PM
Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter feels that they should have got something out of the game against Chennaiyin FC, which they lost 1-2 last Wednesday evening. After the loss, Odisha FC remains at the 11th position in the league table, with six points from 11 matches, including just one win.
Odisha FC’s unbearable season turned worse, crashing to a 1-2 loss against Chennaiyin FC last evening at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin. The ‘Juggernauts’ were down by two goals in the first 21 minutes of the game itself, with Esmael Goncalves on the score-sheet on both occasions. Even though Diego Mauricio pulled one back in the second half, it was not enough to save them the blushes. Their head coach Stuart Baxter felt that his team should have got something out of the game.
"I am not happy with the manner in which we gave away two goals and the way we started the game. But the game was not lost. I know football. I thought the response in the first half was okay. The response in the second half was very good. We deserved to get something out of the game,” said Stuart Baxter, after the loss to Chennaiyin FC.
According to the manager, the goals conceded were from their own mistakes, apart from which they were have not troubled much throughout the game. Odisha FC remains at the 11th position in the league table, with six points from 11 matches, with just one win to their name.
"The goals were from our own mistakes, I don't think we were in a lot of trouble apart from that. It was an even game for the rest of the half. In the second half, we played good football,” added the Odisha FC head coach.
