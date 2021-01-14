ISL 2020-21 | We deserved to get something out of the game against Chennaiyin FC, claims Stuart Baxter

Odisha FC’s unbearable season turned worse, crashing to a 1-2 loss against Chennaiyin FC last evening at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin. The ‘Juggernauts’ were down by two goals in the first 21 minutes of the game itself, with Esmael Goncalves on the score-sheet on both occasions. Even though Diego Mauricio pulled one back in the second half, it was not enough to save them the blushes. Their head coach Stuart Baxter felt that his team should have got something out of the game.