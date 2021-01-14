ISL 2020-21 | Took tablets for my headache during Chennaiyin FC's winless run, reveals Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC’s winless run finally came to a halt, with them inflicting a 2-1 win over bottom-placed Odisdha FC to revive their chances of qualifying for the playoffs in the ongoing season. Striker Esmael Goncalves netted a brace in the first half itself to set the tone for the rest of the game, while a lone strike from Odisha FC in the second half did not make a difference. Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo revealed that he used to take pills for headache, but is now relieved after the win over Odisha FC.