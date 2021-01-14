ISL 2020-21 | Took tablets for my headache during Chennaiyin FC's winless run, reveals Csaba Laszlo

Today at 2:22 PM
Chennaiyin FC’s winless run finally came to a halt, with them inflicting a 2-1 win over bottom-placed Odisdha FC to revive their chances of qualifying for the playoffs in the ongoing season. Striker Esmael Goncalves netted a brace in the first half itself to set the tone for the rest of the game, while a lone strike from Odisha FC in the second half did not make a difference. Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo revealed that he used to take pills for headache, but is now relieved after the win over Odisha FC.
"I have pressure. I have headaches for which I take tablets. But about the rest (of the teams), I don't think about it, I am thinking about East Bengal," said Csaba Laszlo, during the post-match press conference.
Esmael Goncalves had a couple of good games in the beginning of the league but faded away soon. After a long wait, the foreigner scored in a winning cause last night, which will definitely keep cement his place in the playing XI for the rest of the season.
"I told him (Esmael Goncalves) that if he wants to be a part of the team, he needs to work and score goals. Hopefully, this was a very important signal for himself. He understands that the team is the most important,” added the manager.
