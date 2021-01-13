Reports | Julian Nagelsmann, Massimiliano Allegri, and Ralph Hasenhuttl on Chelsea’s shortlist
Today at 7:01 PM
German news outlet Bild has reported that Chelsea have created a five-man shortlist should the club look to replace Frank Lampard with Julian Nagelsmann, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Brendan Rodgers on it. The Blues struggled in the month of December with them winning just two of their six league games.
Despite a beyond impressive seventeen game unbeaten run that stretched across all competitions, a miserable festive period has seen the pressure on Frank Lampard’s shoulders increase tenfold. The Blues struggled immensely for results in December with them losing three out of their six league games while winning just the two along the way. That includes losses to Wolves, Arsenal and Manchester City, which has seen reports indicate that the club are looking to move on from Frank Lampard.
The recent losses combined with the lack of impact from the club’s expensive summer signings has seen the club reportedly question Frank Lampard’s credentials as a manager. It has seen German news outlet Bild report that the Blues have already started creating a managerial shortlist which reportedly consists of five names. That includes RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann, former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Allegri, Tuchel and Naglesmann have all been linked with moves in the past to Chelsea while Brendan Rodgers spent time with the Blues as a assistant coach before becoming a manager. However, reports from the Athletic and ESPN have revealed that the Blues are willing to give Lampard time to turn this run of form around, although the pressure on the Chelsea boss continues to mount.
TRUE: On the manager-shortlist of @ChelseaFC besides Thomas @TTuchelofficial, Massimiliano Allegri, Brendan Rodgers and Ralph Hasenhüttl: candidate is also Julian Nagelsmann @DieRotenBullen @SPORTBILD @AxelHesse1— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 13, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Julian Nagelsmann
- Frank Lampard
- Massimiliano Allegri
- Thomas Tuchel
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Ligue 1
- Serie A
- Chelsea
- Paris Saint Germain
- Juventus Fc
- Rb Leipzig
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.