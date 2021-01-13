ISL 2020-21 | We should take all the positives from the point we got, asserts Naushad Moosa

"This one point should really help us. We should take all the positives from the point we got. It was not easy. We gave away an easy goal and we created a lot of opportunities. From here I have to keep my players motivated so that they don't feel low. We have to work on our mistakes. Today we were more compact. We have to now analyse this match and work hard for the match against Kerala Blasters," said Naushad Moosa, during the post-match press conference.