ISL 2020-21 | We should take all the positives from the point we got, asserts Naushad Moosa

Bengaluru FC interim head coach Naushad Moosa is convinced to take all the positives from the point they earned against Northeast United FC last Tuesday evening, especially after losing four back to back games prior to it. The ‘Blues’ will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC next week.
Bengaluru FC have never faced such dire straits before in their short but eventful history, having lost four consecutive matches and saw their head coach Carles Cuadrat being sacked by the management. For the same reason, the 1-1 draw against Northeast United FC was a relief for the entire camp, especially their interim manager Naushad Moosa. The ex-footballer is convinced to take all the positives from the point they earned last Tuesday evening.
"This one point should really help us. We should take all the positives from the point we got. It was not easy. We gave away an easy goal and we created a lot of opportunities. From here I have to keep my players motivated so that they don't feel low. We have to work on our mistakes. Today we were more compact. We have to now analyse this match and work hard for the match against Kerala Blasters," said Naushad Moosa, during the post-match press conference.
The ‘Highlanders’ took the lead in the 27th minute of the game, while Bengaluru FC restored parity in the 49th minute with a Rahul Bheke strike. In fact, the Blues’ goal was the result of the schoolboy mistake from Northeast United FC’s custodian Gurmeet Singh.
"No one likes to lose. What you can say is that it was an uneven bounce and he (Gurmeet Singh) conceded the goal, it was a silly goal, it was gifted to us. But the way our team was fighting you cannot say that we were not looking to win,” added the manager.
