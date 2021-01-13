ISL 2020-21 | We don't want to repeat the same mistakes, admits Juan Ferrando

FC Goa have to be kicking themselves for losing an opportunity to log full points against SC East Bengal, despite the fact that the Kolkata-based side were reduced to 10-men with more than half-an-hour left on the clock. But, the ‘Gaurs’ did just about enough to finish in fourth place on the league table half-way through the season despite the draw. But it has seen their head coach Juan Ferrando admit that his team cannot repeat the same mistakes when they take on Jamshedpur FC this Thursday evening.