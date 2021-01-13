ISL 2020-21 | Northeast United FC part ways with Gerard Nus

In spite of a promising start to the season, Northeast United FC lost its track as we approach the mid-season of the Indian Super League . They desperately needed a win against Bengaluru FC last evening but had to settle for a 1-1 after conceding a silly goal in the 49th of the game. Hours after the game, the Northeast United FC management decided to part ways with their head coach Gerard Nus.

"NorthEast United Football Club announces with immediate effect the departure of head coach Gerard Nus. The club has decided to part ways with the Spanish National after taking into consideration a contrast in the team's current tactics and the club's philosophy and vision,” read the club’s official statement.

The ‘Highlanders’ were winless for the last seven matches this season, which acted as a catalyst for the decision. Meanwhile, Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the interim head coach, until a suitable replacement is recruited.

"The club would like to thank Mr. Nus for his hard work and commitment during his time at NorthEast United and wish him the best for all his future endeavours. Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the new interim head coach for the remainder of the current season," added the statement.