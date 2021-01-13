Big players will always have rumours but Mohamed Salah is happy at Liverpool, proclaims Fabinho

However, reports have indicated that Liverpool aren’t worried about too much, especially with two and a half years left on Salah’s £200,000 per week contract. That has been reiterated by Fabinho as he admitted that while the “big players will always have their names involved in rumours”, Salah is “very happy” at Liverpool. The Brazilian further added that the 28-year-old has only one thing on his mind right now and that is to help the team do well.