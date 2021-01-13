Been struggling a lot but positive I can turn this run around, admits Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Yet Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failure to score consistently this season has affected the club as well although with things changing for one, fans hope that things change for their club captain as well. It has seen Aubameyang admit, in a recent interview, that he believes he can turn this run of form around. The former Borussia Dortmund star admitted that he has been “struggling a lot” but added that it is a “part of football” as the ups come with the downs.