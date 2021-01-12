Think we’ll be able to have full stands for Euro 2020 in summer, admits Aleksander Ceferin
Today at 6:14 PM
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin believes that the Euro 2020, that will be held in the summer, could have full-stadiums despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world. The Euro 2020 is set to be played across Europe, becoming the first to be staged across an entire continent.
While the Euro 2020 was pushed to the summer of 2021, the fate of the tournament will now be decided in March but reports indicate that UEFA are hopeful it will be held. That is due to the vaccination efforts sweeping the world which could see the Euro 2020 take place in June, once the league seasons are completed. The tournament was pushed because of the coronavirus pandemic by a year although there has been no confirmation as to whether fans could attend.
But reports have indicated that the 24-nation, month-long showpiece event could potentially be held with full-stadiums which has now been confirmed by Aleksander Ceferin. In a recent interview, Ceferin admitted that with vaccination started, they could potentially have “full-stands in the summer” for the Euros. He further added that there are also back-up plans in place should a country have any sort of problem but believes that it will take place across the twelve European countries.
"Vaccination has started and I think we will be able to have full stands in the summer. For now, the plan is to play in all 12 countries. Of course, there are backup options in case a country has a problem," Ceferin said in a recent interview with Serbian newspaper Informer.
"We are ready to organise competitions in 11, 10 or nine cities... and even only in one country, if necessary. However, I am 99.9 percent sure that we will have the European Championship in all 12 cities, as planned," he added.
