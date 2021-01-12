Premier League reveals 36 new positive tests in the latest rounds of COVID-19 testing
Today at 4:35 PM
A statement released by the Premier League has revealed that in the latest rounds of COVID-19 testing, 36 players and club staff have tested positive. The number is a decrease from the 40 positive cases during the last round of testing but it has still seen games postponed due to the virus.
With Aston Villa forced to play their youth players against Liverpool in the FA Cup, it had many fans and critics concerned as to how the Villians would continue going forward. But it has seen Villa’s next game, against Tottenham, postponed with the North Londoners facing Fulham instead. But the Premier League aren’t the only ones affected with Southampton’s FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury postponed over a COVID-19 outbreak.
However, over growing concerns of the count rising, the Premier League has released a statement and confirmed that they’ve had 36 positive tests between January 4th and 10th. That is in the latest rounds of testing with the league taking results from 2,593 players and club staff. While the count is slightly lower than the 40 from the previous round of testing, it still has many concerned. However, the league has continued to reaffirm teams and added that they have faith in their protocols.
“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 4 January and Sunday 10 January, across two rounds of testing, 2,593 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 36 new positive tests. Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days," the statement read on the league's official website.
“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis."
