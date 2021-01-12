Premier League reveals 36 new positive tests in the latest rounds of COVID-19 testing

However, over growing concerns of the count rising, the Premier League has released a statement and confirmed that they’ve had 36 positive tests between January 4th and 10th. That is in the latest rounds of testing with the league taking results from 2,593 players and club staff. While the count is slightly lower than the 40 from the previous round of testing, it still has many concerned. However, the league has continued to reaffirm teams and added that they have faith in their protocols.