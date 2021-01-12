Manchester United cannot miss this chance at winning the Premier League title, asserts David De Gea

“I have been fighting for the title in a couple of seasons when Sir Alex was here. Now we are there again and it’s taken us a lot of time to get there to be honest and we cannot miss this chance. We have to be very, very focused in every game and try to win all of them. Hopefully if we are good physically and mentally then we can be there and we can fight for sure for the Premier League," De Gea told the club's official website.