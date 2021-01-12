ISL 2020-21 | We balanced our defence and attack pretty well, admits Sergio Lobera

Mumbai City FC got the better of ATK-Mohun Bagan in one of the most anticipated matches of the season by a solitary goal from Bartholomew Ogbeche. With the win, the ‘Islanders’ have now opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table, just at the stroke of midway through the league. Their head coach Sergio Lobera is extremely happy with the result, admitting that they balanced the defence and attack pretty well.