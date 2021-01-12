ISL 2020-21 | We balanced our defence and attack pretty well, admits Sergio Lobera

Today at 1:58 PM
Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera feels that they balanced the defence and attack pretty well en-route to their 1-0 win over ATK-Mohun Bagan last Monday evening. With the win, the ‘Islanders’ finished the first half of the league with 25 points, five clear of second-placed ATK-Mohun Bagan.
Mumbai City FC got the better of ATK-Mohun Bagan in one of the most anticipated matches of the season by a solitary goal from Bartholomew Ogbeche. With the win, the ‘Islanders’ have now opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table, just at the stroke of midway through the league. Their head coach Sergio Lobera is extremely happy with the result, admitting that they balanced the defence and attack pretty well.
"We know the plans of ATK Mohun Bagan and we tried to improve against a very good defensive team. I'm very happy with the performance of my team specially in the first-half, I think we created chances and we had good opportunities. I'm happy with the performance," said Sergio Lobera, during the post-match press conference.
"Every game is different. We know that ATK Mohun Bagan is a very dangerous team. They have very good strikers. I think we balanced our defence and attack very well," added the manager.
Mumbai City FC have taken a long leap in claiming the top position in the league, but there are still 10 matches to go. Sergio Lobera is not being complacent at all and feels that they need to keep improving in each game.
"We are only in the first half of the season. We need to play 10 more games. We need to continue improving. My wish is to try and win the trophy," concluded the head coach.
