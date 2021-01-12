ISL 2020-21 | We are organised at the back, but need to start scoring, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Today at 8:36 PM
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo feels that they are well organised at the back, but needa to start scoring goals. The ‘Marina Machans’ have scored the least number of goals this season by any team - eight in total from their quota of 10 matches so far in the 2020-21 Indian Super League.
"I don't want to say that we created the most chances in the league but somehow we didn't score enough goals. If you don't score goals, it's very difficult to win games. You cannot always only defend and expect to be without mistakes at the back. We are organised at the back but I wish we score the chances that we create," said Csaba Laszlo, during the pre-match press conference.
"We don't concede many goals from open play. We have reorganised our shape and we are better organized now. East Bengal scored two goals from corners (2-2 draw) and Mumbai City two goals from indirect set-pieces. Every team can improve and we are also improving,” added the manager.
The cramped schedule has been a headache for the teams in the ISL this season, eventually leading to less recovery time for the players. But the coach is not losing sleep over it, stating that they need to finish to job on hand - win the next game.
"I am not concerned about the draw (cramped fixtures). Both teams need three points. Everybody needs victories, like in our situation. Yesterday you saw the game between the two teams (Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan) from the top of the table and our best games were against these teams," said the Chennaiyin FC head coach.
