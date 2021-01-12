ISL 2020-21 | Only difference was that Mumbai City FC finished a good chance, asserts Antonio Lopez Habas

"I don't see much difference. What was the difference between ATK (Mohun Bagan) and Mumbai (City FC) today? There was 2 chances for them and 2 chances for us. Maybe, the difference was that they finished a good chance. But, I am very angry with the performance in the first 45 minutes because the team didn't find space to play. After that, in the second half we improved and also had the possibility to score and draw the match," said Antonio Lopez Habas, after the loss to Mumbai City FC.