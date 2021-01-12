ISL 2020-21 | Only difference was that Mumbai City FC finished a good chance, asserts Antonio Lopez Habas

Today at 2:01 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan FC head coach Antonio Lopez Habas feels there was not much difference between the two teams on Monday evening, apart from the fact that Mumbai City FC finished a good chance. The ‘Mariners’ will be up against FC Goa in their next match this Sunday evening, at the Fatorda Stadium.
The clash of the top two teams was always going to be a special one, with both ATK-Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC refusing to give an inch away to the opposition. But, the ‘Islanders’ constant pressing was rewarded in the 69th minute, when Bartholomew Ogbeche’s clinical finish gave them the lead and eventually a win. In spite of the loss, ATK-Mohun Bagan FC head coach Antonio Lopez Habas feels feels there was not much difference between the two teams on Monday evening, apart from the fact that Mumbai City FC finished a good chance.
"I don't see much difference. What was the difference between ATK (Mohun Bagan) and Mumbai (City FC) today? There was 2 chances for them and 2 chances for us. Maybe, the difference was that they finished a good chance. But, I am very angry with the performance in the first 45 minutes because the team didn't find space to play. After that, in the second half we improved and also had the possibility to score and draw the match," said Antonio Lopez Habas, after the loss to Mumbai City FC.
ATK-Mohun Bagan conceded only their fourth goal of the season last night and the first from open-play, with the last three goals coming from set-piece movements. Habas admitted that they need to recover from the loss and start preparing for their next assignment.
"We have only conceded one goal from moving play. We conceded three goals from set-pieces. I have to recover the players immediately and think about the next match against FC Goa,” added the manager.
