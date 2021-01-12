Inter Milan are wasting so much quality by benching Christian Eriksen, proclaims Kasper Hjulmand
Today at 5:02 PM
Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand has asserted that it is a waste of Christian Eriksen’s talents for him to be consistently sitting on the bench at Inter Milan. The 28-year-old has struggled immensely for game-time this season with him only starting four Serie A games for the Nerazzurri.
After his move from Tottenham last January, a lot was expected from Christian Eriksen but despite a decent showing in the first half of 2020 at the club, the Dane has struggled to impress. Instead, it has seen him persistently linked with a move away and it has been reported that the Nerazzurri would be more than open to letting him leave in the January transfer window. However, while he has been linked with a move to a catalogue of clubs, nothing has materialized as of yet.
It has seen both fans and critics comment on the situation especially with him making just nine appearances for the Milan giants in the league so far. That has seen Kasper Hjulmand admit that he believes it is a waste of talent for someone as good as Eriksen to be sitting on the bench. The Denmark national team head coach further added that he “hope and believes that much more playing time awaits” Eriksen in 2021.
“Christian has played far too little in 2020. It's really a waste of so much quality he's been sitting on the bench. He's far, far too good for that. When I see what he can do, I hope and believe that much more playing time awaits him this year,” Hjulmand told Ekstra Bladet.
With his struggles to get into Antonio Conte’s team, Eriksen has been linked with a move back to England alongside moves to Spain and France. PSG and Arsenal are reportedly his top suitors although neither team nor any other side interested have contacted Inter over a potential move yet. But despite that, Kasper Hjulmand further added that he believes Eriksen will make “the right decision that benefits both his club career and the Danish national team”.
“I am convinced that Christian will make the right decisions that benefits both his club career and the Danish national team. I'm not so worried about the best players. But when you look at it over time, it can get worrying that there is not a fighting rhythm. Neither Christian nor others can perform at their highest level if they do not have the fighting rhythm.”
