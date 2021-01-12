Inter Milan are wasting so much quality by benching Christian Eriksen, proclaims Kasper Hjulmand

After his move from Tottenham last January, a lot was expected from Christian Eriksen but despite a decent showing in the first half of 2020 at the club, the Dane has struggled to impress. Instead, it has seen him persistently linked with a move away and it has been reported that the Nerazzurri would be more than open to letting him leave in the January transfer window. However, while he has been linked with a move to a catalogue of clubs, nothing has materialized as of yet.