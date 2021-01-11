ISL 2020-21 | The character and quality of the team was visible, admits Kibu Vicuna

Kerala Blasters FC have misfired big time this season, having won just a single game this season so far, with just six points to their name before taking the field last Sunday evening. By no means were they the favourites - but a scintillating performance against fifth-placed Jamshedpur FC proved that they are no pushovers. The Blasters’ head coach Kibu Vicuna was overjoyed with the 3-2 win and admitted that the character and quality of his team was evident from their dominant performance.