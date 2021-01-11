ISL 2020-21 | Our defensive performance against Chennaiyin FC was very good, asserts Stuart Baxter

Today at 4:59 PM
Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter lauded the efforts of his defenders following the 0-0 draw against Chennaiyin FC last Sunday evening. The ‘Juggernauts’ remain at the rock-bottom of the league table with six points from 10 matches, having just won a single game and shared points in three others.
Having won their first game of the season a few days ago, Odisha FC were high on confidence when they took the field on Sunday evening. Stuart Baxter's men played on equal footing with an experienced Chennaiyin FC side to hold them to a 0-0 draw, which was a satisfying performance from their point of view. Their head coach lauded the performance of their defenders and admitted that apart from a few mistakes here and there, they weren’t troubled in the entire game.
"We have made massive mistakes in the previous games that have presented goals to the opposition. The defensive performance (against Chennaiyin) was very good. The players worked very hard. Apart from one mistake by Steven (Taylor) where he stumbled, I don't remember us being troubled," said Stuart Baxter, during the post-match press conference.
Marcelinho is one of the most experienced footballers in the history of the Indian Super League, but Baxter has not used him extensively this season. But, the manager is convinced that the footballer will make his way back to the playing XI.
"Players on the field have been doing a good job. Marcelinho is working hard to get back into the picture. If he keeps working hard and we play a style that suits him, (then he will play),” added the manager.
