ISL 2020-21 | Our defensive performance against Chennaiyin FC was very good, asserts Stuart Baxter

Having won their first game of the season a few days ago, Odisha FC were high on confidence when they took the field on Sunday evening. Stuart Baxter's men played on equal footing with an experienced Chennaiyin FC side to hold them to a 0-0 draw, which was a satisfying performance from their point of view. Their head coach lauded the performance of their defenders and admitted that apart from a few mistakes here and there, they weren’t troubled in the entire game.