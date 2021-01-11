ISL 2020-21 | One or two lapses in concentration gifted the goals to Kerala Blasters FC, admits Owen Coyle

Up against the 10th placed team in the standings, Jamshedpur FC fancied their chances to log full points in Sunday’s fixture, but fate had other plans. Even in the 66th minute, when the scores stood level at 1-1, Kerala Blasters FC were reduced to 10-men - it was Jamshedpur FC’s game to lose. Two strikes in the last quarter of the game was too much for them, even though Nerijus Vlaskis pulled one back in the 86th minute. Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle admitted that lapse of concentration on a couple of occasions helped Kerala Blasters FC score easy goals last evening.