ISL 2020-21 | Cannot explain, you must push the ball into the net, regrets Csaba Laszlo

Today at 4:56 PM
Chennaiyin FC head coach is distraught with his team’s performance last Sunday evening, stating that they should start pushing the ball into the net. The ‘Marina Machans’ are currently at eighth place in the league table, having accumulated 11 points from 10 matches, including a couple of wins.
Chennaiyin FC’s win over FC Goa a few games back seemed like they were on a mission, but things deteriorated drastically since then, having collected just two points in the last four matches. With them set to face Odisha FC, it was the perfect opportunity to get their campaign back on track. In spite of creating numerous opportunities, the ‘Marina Machans’ convert anyone of them, eventually settling for a stalemate. Their head coach Csaba Laszlo feels that they should start pushing the ball into the net.
"From the start of the season, we are the team creating the most chances on the field. I and my staff reorganized the team completely knowing that Rafael is out, we found a new shape and tactic. I must be proud of the team because they understood the plan very quickly,” said Csaba Laszlo, after Sunday’s game.
"These kinds of chances, you cannot miss. It is not about concentration. I cannot explain, you must push the ball into the net. I am sitting in the dressing room making compliments about the team and then I am complaining about not scoring,” added the manager.
On the flip side, Laszlo praised his defenders for the tedious work they’ve been doing throughout the season. But what’s really bothering him is the fact that his team is not being able to score in spite of dominating the game.
"In most games, we concede a goal or it stays 0-0. The pressure is too much for the whole team and hence we must be more clinical. I have to defend my defenders as they have played really well until now. We are not scoring goals and that is why I am upset. This was a game in our pocket. We dominated and didn't score and that's bothering me," concluded the Chennaiyin FC head coach.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.