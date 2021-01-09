Juventus confirm that Matthijs de Ligt has tested COVID-19 positive

Following Alex Sandro’s positive test for COVID-19 just days after he played in Juventus’ 4-1 league win over Udinese, many were shocked that the Brazilian was allowed to play at all. However, following another league win over AC Milan, during the mid-week round of fixtures, the Old Lady have confirmed that defender Matthijs de Ligt has tested positive. The Dutch international has played every game since his return from a shoulder injury including the win over Milan on Wednesday.