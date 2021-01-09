ISL 2020-21 | When teams have disappointing results, they can be very dangerous, claims Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC has been one of the most consistent teams in the 2020-21 ISL, having lost just two matches so far and are well in contention for a playoff berth. They are up against a struggling Kerala Blasters FC side on Sunday evening, which according to their head coach Owen Coyle could potentially be a very dangerous game. The manager feels that when teams have disappointing results, they can turn out to be lethal opponents.

“When teams have had disappointing results, they can be very dangerous. They have some wonderful players. I think it will be a difficult game and we have to make sure that we bring the same work ethic that we brought in the first nine games of the season," said Owen Coyle, ahead of Sunday’s game.

Adding further, the former Burnley coach admitted that Kerala Blasters FC have been very unlucky, having lost games they should have won. The Blasters sit in 10th place on the league table with just six points from nine matches, having won just one game in the same.

"If you look at Kerala's games, they have been very unlucky. Even if you look at their last game, they obviously lost 4-2 but they could have easily scored five or six goals in the game. Against Mumbai [City, 2-0 loss] they put themselves two-nothing down because of individual errors but they could have again scored two or three goals,” explained the Jamshedpur FC manager.