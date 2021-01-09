ISL 2020-21 | We need to learn from the mistakes, asserts Gerard Nus

Even a couple of rounds ago, Northeast United FC apparently looked like they were serious contenders for a knock-out berth, but things are falling apart for them at the moment. With three losses and couple of draws in the last five matches, the ‘Highlanders’ now have an uphill task ahead, especially after the 2-4 defeat to Hyderabad FC on Friday evening. Their head coach Gerard Nus feels that they need to learn from their mistakes, analyze the situation and recover from it.